Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 67,281 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 389.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

