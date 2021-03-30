Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

