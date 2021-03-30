Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

