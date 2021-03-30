Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

