Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,039.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.37, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,246.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,111.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.55 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

