Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $198.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

