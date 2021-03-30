Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $472.62 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,264. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

