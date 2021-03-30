Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 1,031 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.04 per share, with a total value of $99,017.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,893,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

