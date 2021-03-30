Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.21% of Central Puerto worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Central Puerto by 49.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

CEPU opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

