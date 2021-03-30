Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,150.

TSE:CEE traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.78. 28,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

