Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 1,571,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $780.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

