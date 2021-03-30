Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE CDR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares in the last quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

