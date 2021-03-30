Ccore Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,601.78 and approximately $82.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,962.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00632533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

