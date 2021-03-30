Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,655 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TTEC by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $3,824,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. 728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,174. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $103.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

