Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,369 shares of company stock worth $2,930,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $72.89. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

