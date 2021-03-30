Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,819. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.