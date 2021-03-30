Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,851. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

