Castleark Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,204. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.69. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

