Castleark Management LLC Buys 437,010 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 32,612.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,010 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Under Armour worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $3,005,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.