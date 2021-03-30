CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 21,060 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 142,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,882. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

