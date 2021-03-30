CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 228,700 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. Halliburton makes up approximately 2.5% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 272,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,713,106. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

