Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

