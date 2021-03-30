Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS CUPUF opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2019, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 469 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

