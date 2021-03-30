CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 29,974 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,974 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.75. 60,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.35 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

