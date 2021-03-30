CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $19.02 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,082 shares of company stock worth $39,473,892 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. 215,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

