Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 496 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 278,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

ANSYS stock opened at $342.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.68.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

