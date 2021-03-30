Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $266.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

