Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.34 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after purchasing an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,639,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $201.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

