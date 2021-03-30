Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of Perion Network worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Perion Network by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $536.67 million, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

