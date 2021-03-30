Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.73 and its 200-day moving average is $375.30. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $170.63 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.