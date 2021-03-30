Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,222 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Rollins by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after buying an additional 475,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

