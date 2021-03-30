Capital Senior Living (CSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $47.79.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

