Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $16.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Beacon Securities upped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities upped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

TRSSF stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

