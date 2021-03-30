Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 2.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$39.24 and last traded at C$39.32. Approximately 707,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,709,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.39.

WEED has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$41.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.25. The firm has a market cap of C$14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

