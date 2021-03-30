Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.10.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.76 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.