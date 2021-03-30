Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,734 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.49% of Essex Property Trust worth $75,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.43. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

