Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,158 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $85,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 838.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

