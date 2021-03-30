Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $116.26 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $116,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

