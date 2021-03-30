Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,922 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $96,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.12.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

