Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 925,820 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $109,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

