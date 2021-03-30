Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 271.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,040 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $130,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

