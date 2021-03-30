Canaccord Genuity Trims K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price to $12.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.75 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 149.50% from the stock’s previous close.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,368. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

