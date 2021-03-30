Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 34,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 127,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Can B Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

