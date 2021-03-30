Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CLMT opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

