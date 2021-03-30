Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Calix by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 762,707 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. Calix has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

