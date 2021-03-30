Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

