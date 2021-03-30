Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $640,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.72. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

