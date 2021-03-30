Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $323,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after buying an additional 718,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

