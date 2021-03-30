Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

