Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $524,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $289.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.